Usha Martin Education & Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.18% to Rs 0.13 croreNet profit of Usha Martin Education & Solutions remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.130.11 18 OPM %15.380 -PBDT0.030.02 50 PBT0.030.02 50 NP0.020.02 0
