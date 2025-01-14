Japan benchmark index edges lower

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 716 points or 1.83 percent to close at 38,474.30. The day's trading range was between 39,054.35 and 38,305.91. M3 gained 3.2 percent. Pacific Metals Co, Konica Minolta, Aeon Co and Idemitsu Kosan Co, all gained more than 2 percent.
Semiconductor business Advantest Corp slipped 9.2 percent. Fujitsu and Furukawa Electric Co both declined close to 5 percent. Lasertec Corp and Sapporo Holdings, both erased more than 5 percent.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content