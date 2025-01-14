Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan benchmark index edges lower

Japan benchmark index edges lower

Image

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 716 points or 1.83 percent to close at 38,474.30. The day's trading range was between 39,054.35 and 38,305.91. M3 gained 3.2 percent. Pacific Metals Co, Konica Minolta, Aeon Co and Idemitsu Kosan Co, all gained more than 2 percent.

Semiconductor business Advantest Corp slipped 9.2 percent. Fujitsu and Furukawa Electric Co both declined close to 5 percent. Lasertec Corp and Sapporo Holdings, both erased more than 5 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Chinese markets rebound, Shanghai composite index jumps 2.5%

Chinese markets rebound, Shanghai composite index jumps 2.5%

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Market snaps 4-day losses; Nifty ends above 23,200; VIX slides 3%

Market snaps 4-day losses; Nifty ends above 23,200; VIX slides 3%

HDFC AMC rises after Q3 PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 641 crore

HDFC AMC rises after Q3 PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 641 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon