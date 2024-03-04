Japan: Nikkei surpasses 40K level

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index advanced 198.41 points, or 0.5%, to 40,109.23. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange edged down 3.14 points, 0.12%, to 2,706.28.
Semiconductor shares rallied driven by expectations for strong demand for technology associated with artificial intelligence. Tokyo Electron roared 2.4% to 39,290 yen and Advantest surged 3.7% to 7,380 yen.
Shipping firm Kawasaki Kisen dived 6.7% to 7,232 yen on a weak Chinese indicator for container freight.
ECONOMIC NEWS: The monetary base in Japan was up 2.4% on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 661.668 trillion yen. Banknotes in circulation fell 0.6% on year, while coins in circulation dropped 1.8%. Current account balances gained an annual 3.1%, including a 3.1% gain in reserve balances. The adjusted monetary base slumped 7.6% at 668.572 trillion yen.
CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen depreciated to lower 150 range against greenback on Monday. The yen depreciated to 150.28 against greenback, softened from 150.11 on last Friday.
