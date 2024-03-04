Sensex (    %)
                        
Singapore Market falls 0.43%

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 11:04 PM IST
The Singapore stock market logged losses on Monday, 04 March 2024, as investors opted to book profit ahead of this weeks batch of US jobs data and remarks from Federal Reserve officials for clues on the interest-rate outlook.
At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 13.55 points, or 0.43% to 3,122.21 after trading between 3,119.70 and 3,147.40. Volume of 1.56 billion shares worth S$967.80 million changed hands. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers 342 to 232.
Venture Corp was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 2.1% to S$14.29. Seatrium was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 3.2% to S$0.92.
Banking stocks ended the day mixed, with shares of DBS Group Holdings falling 0.4% to S$33.42 and United Overseas Bank declining 0.1% to S$28.15, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp rose 0.1% to S$13.
First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

