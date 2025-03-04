Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saisrushti Kengeri Projects Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.69 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Saisrushti Kengeri Projects Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.69 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 6.50 crore

Net profit of Saisrushti Kengeri Projects Pvt reported to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales6.500 0 OPM %737.230 -PBDT1.69-0.66 LP PBT1.69-0.66 LP NP1.69-0.66 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cadence Enterprises Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Cadence Enterprises Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Srivatsa Encivil Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.24 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Srivatsa Encivil Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.24 crore in the December 2024 quarter

ICL Fincorp standalone net profit rises 68.18% in the December 2024 quarter

ICL Fincorp standalone net profit rises 68.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Lokhandwala Kataria Construction Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 77.17 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Lokhandwala Kataria Construction Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 77.17 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Welga Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Welga Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEDelhi Air Quality TodayOscars 2025 Winner ListTrump Ukraine aid pauseWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon