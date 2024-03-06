Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Japan Shares end mixed for 2nd day

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Japan share market finished session mixed on Wednesday, 06 March 2024, as risk sentiments muted on following broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight and on caution head of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony later in the day, with selloff in precision instrument and electric appliance issues offset gains in mining and transportation equipment issues.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index edged down 6.85 points, or 0.02%, to 40,090.78. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange advanced by 10.74 points, 0.39%, to 2,730.67.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Japan Shares end mixed

Japan Shares end mixed

Japan Shares end mixed

Japan Stocks end mixed

Tektronix Releases 4 Series B Mixed Signal Oscilloscope, Increasing Processing Power for Quicker Analysis &amp; Data Transfer Speed

Benchmarks stage rebound after early slide; broader market tumbles

Subex inks deal with leading telecom operator in Southeast Asia

MIC Electronics wins work-order oof Rs 1.76 cr

Nifty March futures trade at premium

V-Guard arm starts commercial production of kitchen appliances

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayWater Crisis in BengaluruAccentureIndia vs England 5th Test Playing 11Maha Shivratri 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon