Japan Shares end mixed for 2nd day

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index edged down 6.85 points, or 0.02%, to 40,090.78. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange advanced by 10.74 points, 0.39%, to 2,730.67.

Japan share market finished session mixed on Wednesday, 06 March 2024, as risk sentiments muted on following broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight and on caution head of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony later in the day, with selloff in precision instrument and electric appliance issues offset gains in mining and transportation equipment issues.