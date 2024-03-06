Nifty March futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Chemicals were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,602, a premium of 127.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,474.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 117.50 points or 0.53% to 22,474.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.59% to 14.30.

The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.

