Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Chemicals were the top traded contracts.
The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,602, a premium of 127.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,474.05 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 117.50 points or 0.53% to 22,474.05.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.59% to 14.30.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Chemicals were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.
First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

