V-Guard arm starts commercial production of kitchen appliances

Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
V-Guard Consumer Products (VCPL), wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of the company commenced commercial production of kitchen appliances (mixer grinder & gas stove) at its manufacturing facility set up in Vapi, Gujarat on 6 March 2024.
The actual investment incurred for the project stood at 20 crore, which was funded through internal accruals.
The manufacturing facility has installed capacity of 7 lakh units per annum for mixer grinder and 3.60 lakh units per annum for gas stove.
V-Guard Industries makes consumer electrical and electronics products. The company's product range includes voltage stabilizers, inverter, electric & solar water heaters, fans, kitchen appliances, pumps, wires & cables, domestic switch gears, air coolers, etc.
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 48.3% to Rs 58.24 crore on18.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,165.39 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
The scrip rose 0.38% to end at Rs 343.65 on the BSE.
First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

