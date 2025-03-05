Japanese markets edge up slightly

Japanese markets edged up slightly after a choppy session. The Nikkei average rose 0.23 percent to 37,418.24 as traders weighed Beijing's economic plans, Germany's increased defense spending and upbeat service sector activity data for February.
Meanwhile, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida signaled further rate hikes, citing inflation and wage growth. The broader Topix index closed up 0.30 percent at 2,718.21. Hyundai Motor, Kia and SK Hynix surged 2-4 percent.
