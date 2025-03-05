Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 04:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets edge up slightly

Japanese markets edge up slightly

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Japanese markets edged up slightly after a choppy session. The Nikkei average rose 0.23 percent to 37,418.24 as traders weighed Beijing's economic plans, Germany's increased defense spending and upbeat service sector activity data for February.

Meanwhile, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida signaled further rate hikes, citing inflation and wage growth. The broader Topix index closed up 0.30 percent at 2,718.21. Hyundai Motor, Kia and SK Hynix surged 2-4 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

