Japanese markets soar on tech momentum

Japanese markets soar on tech momentum

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed in cautious trade on Friday as concerns about a U.S. government shutdown and potential federal job cuts offset excitement around AI as well as expectations of further interest-rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Japanese markets soared as tech momentum showed no sign of fading and investors awaited a key ruling party vote that will decide the country's next Prime Minister.

The Nikkei average jumped 1.85 percent to close at a record high of 45,769.50 while the broader Topix index settled 1.35 percent higher at 3,129.17.

Hitachi shares surged 10.3 percent after the conglomerate announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI to build AI infrastructure and expand data centers globally.

 

Other tech firms followed suit, with Renesas Electronics climbing 7.3 percent and SoftBank Group rising 3.6 percent.

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

