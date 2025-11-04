Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets tumble on tech stocks profit booking

Japanese markets tumble on tech stocks profit booking

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Japanese markets tumbled as tech stocks succumbed to profit taking and a survey showed Japan's manufacturing activity shrank at the fastest pace in 19 months in October.

The Nikkei average fell 1.74 percent to 51,497.20 as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend. The broader Topix index closed 0.65 percent lower at 3,310.14.

Technology investor SoftBank Group plunged 7 percent and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest plummeted 5.9 percent.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

China benchmark drops 0.41%

Lenskart Solutions IPO subscribed 28.26 times

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) IPO subscribed 57%

Chalet Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 154.84 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit rises 29.88% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

