China benchmark drops 0.41%

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday as a tech rally fizzled out due to valuation concerns and investors weighed mixed messages from Federal Reserve officials over the path of interest rates.

As the U.S. government entered its sixth week, a survey showed the U.S. industrial remains under pressure from weak growth and tariff-related uncertainty.

China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.41 percent to 3,960.19 due to uncertainty around domestic economic recovery. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.79 percent to 25,952.40.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

