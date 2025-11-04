Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit rises 29.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit rises 29.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales rise 19.77% to Rs 2314.70 crore

Net profit of Firstsource Solutions rose 29.88% to Rs 179.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 138.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.77% to Rs 2314.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1932.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2314.701932.61 20 OPM %16.2414.86 -PBDT331.98250.22 33 PBT222.42171.03 30 NP179.52138.22 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit rises 707.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit rises 707.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company standalone net profit rises 24.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company standalone net profit rises 24.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Adani ENT Q2 PAT jumps 84% YoY to Rs 3,199 cr

Adani ENT Q2 PAT jumps 84% YoY to Rs 3,199 cr

Share India Securities consolidated net profit declines 25.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Share India Securities consolidated net profit declines 25.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Interglobe Aviation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2581.70 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Interglobe Aviation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2581.70 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdani Ports Q2 Results 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateLenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayAdani Ports Q2 ResultsSchool Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon