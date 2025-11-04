Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit rises 29.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.77% to Rs 2314.70 croreNet profit of Firstsource Solutions rose 29.88% to Rs 179.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 138.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.77% to Rs 2314.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1932.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2314.701932.61 20 OPM %16.2414.86 -PBDT331.98250.22 33 PBT222.42171.03 30 NP179.52138.22 30
