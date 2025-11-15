Jattashankar Industries standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 97.97% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Jattashankar Industries declined 75.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 97.97% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.083.95 -98 OPM %-100.00-6.84 -PBDT0.130.11 18 PBT0.130.11 18 NP0.030.12 -75
