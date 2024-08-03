Jay Bharat Maruti consolidated net profit rises 4.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.04% to Rs 533.37 croreNet profit of Jay Bharat Maruti rose 4.06% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.04% to Rs 533.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 533.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales533.37533.17 0 OPM %7.077.02 -PBDT29.0628.71 1 PBT8.097.63 6 NP5.385.17 4
