Jay Bharat Maruti consolidated net profit rises 4.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.04% to Rs 533.37 crore

Net profit of Jay Bharat Maruti rose 4.06% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.04% to Rs 533.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 533.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.533.37533.177.077.0229.0628.718.097.635.385.17