Gujarat Ambuja Exports consolidated net profit rises 8.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.24% to Rs 1090.44 croreNet profit of Gujarat Ambuja Exports rose 8.21% to Rs 76.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 70.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.24% to Rs 1090.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1162.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1090.441162.99 -6 OPM %9.698.79 -PBDT131.15122.54 7 PBT100.3392.24 9 NP76.7270.90 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content