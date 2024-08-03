Affle India consolidated net profit rises 30.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.77% to Rs 519.50 crore

Net profit of Affle India rose 30.84% to Rs 86.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 66.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.77% to Rs 519.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 406.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.