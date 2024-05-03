JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 98.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.12% to Rs 1485.95 croreNet profit of JBM Auto rose 98.61% to Rs 55.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.12% to Rs 1485.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1010.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.77% to Rs 178.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.86% to Rs 5009.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3857.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
