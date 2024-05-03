CEAT consolidated net profit declines 18.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.07% to Rs 2991.85 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 245.20% to Rs 642.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 186.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.56% to Rs 11943.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11314.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of CEAT declined 18.80% to Rs 108.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.07% to Rs 2991.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2874.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.