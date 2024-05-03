Indo US Bio-Tech standalone net profit declines 81.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.92% to Rs 15.77 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 13.95% to Rs 8.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.98% to Rs 72.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Indo US Bio-Tech declined 81.23% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.92% to Rs 15.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.