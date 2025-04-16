Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JBM Auto Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JBM Auto Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, Samhi Hotels Ltd and BF Utilities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 April 2025.

JBM Auto Ltd soared 10.66% to Rs 692.7 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71037 shares in the past one month.

 

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd spiked 9.99% to Rs 3211.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 62351 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11935 shares in the past one month.

Engineers India Ltd surged 8.57% to Rs 183.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Samhi Hotels Ltd spurt 8.37% to Rs 172.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

BF Utilities Ltd rose 7.34% to Rs 807.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37420 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18636 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

India's gems, jewellery exports dip by 11.72% at USD 28.5 bn in FY25

Prozone Realty hits the roof after board approves acquisition of Probliss Realty

Indraprastha Gas slips after cut in domestic gas allocation

IREDA rallies after Q4 PAT climbs 49% YoY to Rs 501 cr

Cargo traffic on National Waterways records CAGR of 20.86% in last ten years

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

