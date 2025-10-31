Friday, October 31, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JBM Auto Q2 PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 52 cr

JBM Auto Q2 PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 52 cr

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

JBM Auto reported a 5.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.33 crore in Q2 FY26, on a 6.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,368.24 crore, compared to Q2 FY25.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 74.39 crore in Q2 FY26, up 14.6% from Rs 64.92 crore in the same period last year.

During the quarter, revenue from the component division rose 4.79% YoY to Rs 831.65 crore, while OEM division revenue jumped 7.14% YoY to Rs 450.08 crore. Revenue from the Tool Room division jumped by 20.34% YoY to Rs 87.02 crore.

 

JBM Auto manufactures and sell sheet metal components, tools, dies & molds and buses including sale of spare parts, accessories & maintenance contract of Buses.

Shares of JBM Auto fell 2.24% to Rs 666.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Wall Street Slumps as Tech Giants Disappoint; Global Markets Mixed

Gravita India spurts after Q2 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 96 cr

United Spirits jumps after Q2 PAT climbs 47% YoY to Rs 494 cr

Discussion paper highlights proposed changes in housing index compilation methodology in new CPI series

Exchanges get time till FY26 to align BANKNIFTY, FINNIFTY and BANKEX with SEBI rules

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

