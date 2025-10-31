Friday, October 31, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Spirits jumps after Q2 PAT climbs 47% YoY to Rs 494 cr

United Spirits jumps after Q2 PAT climbs 47% YoY to Rs 494 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

United Spirits rallied 5.11% to Rs 1,464.15 after the company's standalone net profit increased 47.5% to Rs 494.22 crore in Q2 FY25, compared with Rs 335 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations (excluding net excise duty) jumped 11.5% to Rs 3,170 crore in Q2 September 2025, driven by the companys re-entry in Andhra Pradesh, strong performance of innovation and renovation offerings, favorable prior year comparatives in this quarter largely offset by the adverse policy changes in the state of Maharashtra.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 41.4% YoY to Rs 632 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 672 crore in Q2 FY26, recording the growth of 32.54% compared with Rs 507 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin improved 337 bps to 21.2% in Q2 FY26 as against 17.8% in Q2 FY25.

 

The Prestige & Above segment reported a 12.4% YoY increase in net sales to Rs 2,840 crore during the second quarter of FY26. Net sales value (NSV) for the popular segment grew 9.2% YoY to Rs 278 crore in Q2 FY26.

A&P re-investment rate stood at 7.6% of net sales, reflecting targeted and consistent investment behind the key trademarks.

Praveen Someshwar, CEO & managing director, commenting on the Q2FY26 performance, said: We have delivered a strong quarter on topline and EBITDA growth and ended the first half in-line with our expectation while navigating the regulatory headwinds in the state of Maharashtra. Looking ahead, the second half of the year is the all-important festive, holiday and wedding season. We are excited about our commercial and marketing programs bringing our brand portfolio alive for the consumers while driving category salience and growth.

United Spirits is one of the leading beverage alcohol companies in India. It is a subsidiary of Diageo Plc.

Discussion paper highlights proposed changes in housing index compilation methodology in new CPI series

Exchanges get time till FY26 to align BANKNIFTY, FINNIFTY and BANKEX with SEBI rules

Larsen & Toubro enters into strategic partnership with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

Volumes spurt at Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd counter

PHDCCI urges growth-oriented tax reforms in its pre-budget memorandum

