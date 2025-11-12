Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JFL Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 35.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Sales decline 24.30% to Rs 29.91 crore

Net profit of JFL Life Sciences rose 35.86% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.30% to Rs 29.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales29.9139.51 -24 OPM %9.736.07 -PBDT2.482.13 16 PBT2.211.89 17 NP1.971.45 36

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

