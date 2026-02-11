Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit declines 34.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit declines 34.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 19.74% to Rs 55.28 crore

Net profit of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners declined 34.54% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 19.74% to Rs 55.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 68.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales55.2868.88 -20 OPM %1.524.69 -PBDT1.993.56 -44 PBT1.933.48 -45 NP1.632.49 -35

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

