Jindal Stainless consolidated net profit rises 10.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Jindal Stainless consolidated net profit rises 10.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales rise 8.24% to Rs 10207.14 crore

Net profit of Jindal Stainless rose 10.20% to Rs 714.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 648.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.24% to Rs 10207.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9429.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10207.149429.76 8 OPM %12.7012.83 -PBDT1220.891118.30 9 PBT969.05885.94 9 NP714.16648.06 10

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

