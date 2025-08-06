Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 05:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit rises 13.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit rises 13.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales rise 21.53% to Rs 61.03 crore

Net profit of Macpower CNC Machines rose 13.72% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.53% to Rs 61.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales61.0350.22 22 OPM %12.9813.06 -PBDT7.876.71 17 PBT6.115.41 13 NP4.564.01 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Hillridge Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Hillridge Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Premium Merchants standalone net profit rises 145.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Premium Merchants standalone net profit rises 145.45% in the June 2025 quarter

VIP Clothing standalone net profit rises 865.22% in the June 2025 quarter

VIP Clothing standalone net profit rises 865.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sanghvi Movers standalone net profit rises 3.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Sanghvi Movers standalone net profit rises 3.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesNSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon