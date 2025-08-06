Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit rises 13.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.53% to Rs 61.03 croreNet profit of Macpower CNC Machines rose 13.72% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.53% to Rs 61.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales61.0350.22 22 OPM %12.9813.06 -PBDT7.876.71 17 PBT6.115.41 13 NP4.564.01 14
