Jindal Stainless Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 683.2, down 1.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 97.71% in last one year as compared to a 20.42% rally in NIFTY and a 53.37% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 683.2, down 1.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.11% on the day, quoting at 22055.35. The Sensex is at 72647.03, down 1.12%.Jindal Stainless Ltd has eased around 2.18% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9102.35, down 1.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.05 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

