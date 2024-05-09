Business Standard
Mid East Portfolio Management standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of Mid East Portfolio Management declined 91.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.
First Published: May 09 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

