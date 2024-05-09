Timken India standalone net profit rises 35.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.87% to Rs 897.77 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 0.36% to Rs 392.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 390.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 2909.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2806.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Timken India rose 35.33% to Rs 141.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 104.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.87% to Rs 897.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 802.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.