Timken India standalone net profit rises 35.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.87% to Rs 897.77 croreNet profit of Timken India rose 35.33% to Rs 141.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 104.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.87% to Rs 897.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 802.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.36% to Rs 392.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 390.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 2909.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2806.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content