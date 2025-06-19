Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 02:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Stainless Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 659.15, down 1.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 18.49% in last one year as compared to a 5.18% rally in NIFTY and a 9.4% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 659.15, down 1.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 24788.45. The Sensex is at 81404.53, down 0.05%.Jindal Stainless Ltd has gained around 2.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9158.25, down 1.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.04 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 660.5, down 1.56% on the day. Jindal Stainless Ltd tumbled 18.49% in last one year as compared to a 5.18% rally in NIFTY and a 9.4% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 21.3 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

