Volumes jump at Jindal Stainless Ltd counter

Triveni Turbine Ltd, Havells India Ltd, KNR Constructions Ltd, Tata Motors-DVR are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 February 2024.

Jindal Stainless Ltd witnessed volume of 6.65 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 89300 shares. The stock dropped 0.72% to Rs.659.50. Volumes stood at 67653 shares in the last session.

Triveni Turbine Ltd notched up volume of 2.44 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36727 shares. The stock rose 5.65% to Rs.485.50. Volumes stood at 25553 shares in the last session.

Havells India Ltd saw volume of 1.48 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28044 shares. The stock increased 3.76% to Rs.1,524.55. Volumes stood at 1.42 lakh shares in the last session.

KNR Constructions Ltd witnessed volume of 1.7 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 51767 shares. The stock increased 0.76% to Rs.283.30. Volumes stood at 80708 shares in the last session.

Tata Motors-DVR clocked volume of 1.9 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58899 shares. The stock gained 0.81% to Rs.638.40. Volumes stood at 94242 shares in the last session.

