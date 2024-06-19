Jio Fin appoints S. Anantharaman as group CRO

Jio Financial Services said that its board has approved the appointment of S. Anantharaman as group chief risk officer (CRO) for a period of 5 years with effect from 19 June 2024.

Most recently, he was working at Bank of Baroda, as CRO where he implemented well-developed risk management practices.

Jio Financial Services is a non-banking financial company registered with the Reserve Bank of India and engaged in business of finance, trading in futures and options, trading / investments in shares and securities.

The NBFC reported a net profit of Rs 311 crore in Q4 FY24 as against a PAT of Rs 294 crore posted in Q3 FY24. The companys interest income stood at Rs 280 crore for the quarter. Its total income came in at Rs 495.79 crore and revenue at Rs 418 crore.

Shares of Jio Financial Services shed 0.96% to Rs 359.60 on the BSE.

S. Anantharaman is a banker with over 30 years of experience in managing credit, market and operational risks. He is an associate member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Chartered Financial Analyst and his extensive expertise is grounded in both theoretical and practical knowledge of best risk management practices.