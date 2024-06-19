Sobha Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KEI Industries Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd and Endurance Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 June 2024.

Sobha Ltd crashed 6.04% to Rs 2025 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12771 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21056 shares in the past one month.

KEI Industries Ltd lost 5.08% to Rs 4453.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21240 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13625 shares in the past one month.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd tumbled 4.89% to Rs 16362.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13054 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1195 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd fell 4.75% to Rs 793.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 38211 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Endurance Technologies Ltd slipped 4.63% to Rs 2595.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5391 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8745 shares in the past one month.

