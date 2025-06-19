Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jio Financial buys 7.90 crore JPBL shares from SBI for Rs 104.54 crore

Jio Financial buys 7.90 crore JPBL shares from SBI for Rs 104.54 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Jio Financial Services announced that it has acquired 7.90 crore equity shares of Jio Payments Bank Ltd (JPBL) from State Bank of India (SBI) for a total consideration of Rs 104.54 crore.

The transaction follows the approval granted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 7 June 2025, enabling the transfer of shares. JPBL is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Jio Financial Services.

Jio Financial Services (JFSL) is a core investment company (CIC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India. JFSL is a new-age institution, which operates a full-stack financial services business through customer-facing entities, including Jio Finance, Jio Insurance Broking, Jio Payment Solutions, Jio Leasing Services, Jio Finance Platform and Service, and Jio Payments Bank.

 

The company had reported 1.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 316.11 crore on 18% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 493.24 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Jio Financial Services fell 1.20% to Rs 284.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Espire Hospitality jumps 13% in eight days

Espire Hospitality jumps 13% in eight days

Electronics Mart India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Electronics Mart India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Cinevista Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Cinevista Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Siemens Energy India lists strong, but slips 5% from opening as gains fizzle

Siemens Energy India lists strong, but slips 5% from opening as gains fizzle

Volumes soar at Asahi India Glass Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Asahi India Glass Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon