Jio Leasing Services further invests Rs 45 cr in JV Reliance International Leasing IFSC

Jio Leasing Services further invests Rs 45 cr in JV Reliance International Leasing IFSC

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Jio Financial Services announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Jio Leasing Services (JLSL) has subscribed to and has been allotted 4,50,00,000, 8.1% Cumulative Optionally Convertible Preference Shares (OCPS) of Rs.10/- each of Reliance International Leasing IFSC (RILIPL) (a 50:50 joint venture between JLSL and Reliance Strategic Business Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries), for cash at par, aggregating Rs. 45 crore, on a rights issue basis. The aggregate investment made by JLSL in RILIPL till date is Rs. 166.55 crore. The investment is made to fund the business operations of RILIPL.

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

