Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada Engineering secures solar project of Rs 465 cr

Bondada Engineering secures solar project of Rs 465 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

From Maharashtra State Power Generation Company

Bondada Engineering as the Lead Member of the consortium, has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) for execution of an integrated Solar EPC package with land procurement.

The Rs 465 crore project includes identifying, procurement and development of required land, design, engineering, manufacture, inspection at supplier works, packing & forwarding, transportation, supply, receipt and unloading at site, storage, insurance at all stages, associated civil works, electrical works, services, permits, licenses, operational acceptance testing, commissioning, performance demonstration of Mono-Crystalline PV technology 100MWAC Capacity Grid Interactive Solar PV Power Plant with the highest proven Mono Crystalline PV technology at Village Jiwachiwadi, Taluka: Kaij, District: Beed, Maharashtra.

 

The solar power generated from above project shall be evacuated at the Delivery Point i.e. MSETCL/ MSEDCL Sub-Station including 3 years Operation & Maintenance of 100MWAC Solar Power Plant after successful commissioning of the project.

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

