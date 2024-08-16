JITF Infra Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.64 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.99% to Rs 661.47 crore

Net profit of JITF Infra Logistics reported to Rs 9.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.99% to Rs 661.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 668.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.661.47668.1020.9014.9162.2429.1542.457.909.64-14.93