SEPC consolidated net profit rises 63.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.71% to Rs 175.82 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of SEPC rose 63.89% to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.71% to Rs 175.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 143.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.175.82143.2813.778.9113.986.2712.684.938.084.93