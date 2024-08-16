SEPC consolidated net profit rises 63.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.71% to Rs 175.82 croreNet profit of SEPC rose 63.89% to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.71% to Rs 175.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 143.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales175.82143.28 23 OPM %13.778.91 -PBDT13.986.27 123 PBT12.684.93 157 NP8.084.93 64
