Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit rises 192.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sulabh Engineers & Services rose 192.86% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.620.9039.5144.440.540.400.510.370.410.14