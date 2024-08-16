Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit rises 192.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 80.00% to Rs 1.62 croreNet profit of Sulabh Engineers & Services rose 192.86% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.620.90 80 OPM %39.5144.44 -PBDT0.540.40 35 PBT0.510.37 38 NP0.410.14 193
