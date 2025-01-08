Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JLR reports wholesale volumes of 1.04 lakh units in Q3 FY25

JLR reports wholesale volumes of 1.04 lakh units in Q3 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

JLR today reported increased wholesale volumes for the third quarter of FY25 (three-month period to 31 December 2024), reflecting an improvement following supply disruptions in the second quarter of FY25.

Wholesale volumes of 104,427 units in the third quarter of FY25 (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV) were up 3% compared to the same quarter a year ago and up 20% compared to the prior quarter ended 30 September 2024. Compared to the prior year, wholesale volumes were higher in North America (+44%) and Europe (+6%), and lower in China (-38%), the UK (-17%) and Overseas (- 1%). Wholesale volumes for the financial year to date were 289,485, down 1% compared to the prior year.

 

Retail sales of 106,334 units in the third quarter (including the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV) were down 3% compared to Q3 FY24 and up 3% compared to Q2 FY25. Retail sales for the financial year to date were 320,622, up 1% compared to the prior year.

The overall mix of the most profitable Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models increased to 70% of total wholesale volumes. In the quarter, demand for Range Rover was particularly strong with wholesale volumes up 48% compared to Q2 FY25, partly due to the resolution of temporary supply chain disruptions, but also up 22% compared to the same quarter a year ago, representing continued strong demand

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Brijendra Pratap Singh takes charge as CMD of National Aluminium Company

Brijendra Pratap Singh takes charge as CMD of National Aluminium Company

Larsen & Toubro's heavy engineering arm wins multiple orders in Q3 FY25

Larsen & Toubro's heavy engineering arm wins multiple orders in Q3 FY25

K E C International wins orders worh Rs 1,136 cr

K E C International wins orders worh Rs 1,136 cr

Japan stocks edge down on inflation worries

Japan stocks edge down on inflation worries

Indices end with tiny cuts; consumer durables lag; VIX slips 1.33%

Indices end with tiny cuts; consumer durables lag; VIX slips 1.33%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentMarket Crash TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV Cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon