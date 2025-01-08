Business Standard

Larsen & Toubro's heavy engineering arm wins multiple orders in Q3 FY25

Larsen & Toubro's heavy engineering arm wins multiple orders in Q3 FY25

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

The Heavy Engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro has won multiple orders in Q3 of FY25 in the overseas and domestic markets. According to the company's project classification, the value of the orders range between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

In the overseas market, it secured an order for LNG equipment for a project in the USA. One of the largest LNG project orders, this underscores L&T's position as a global leader in the heavy engineering sector, leveraging extensive expertise and state-of-the-art manufacturing technology to deliver high-quality LNG equipment.

The business also secured a breakthrough order for a loop reactor in a Propane Dehydrogenation (PDH) Polypropylene (PP) Plant in Turkey. The order is a testament to L&T's hi-tech manufacturing prowess in the petrochemical segment.

 

Further, the business has secured a prestigious repeat order from a leading oil & gas customer in Saudi Arabia for a Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit (FCCU) revamp project. The order reaffirms L&T's position as a reliable and trusted player in brownfield EPC space, delivering innovative and high-quality solutions for complex revamp projects.

The business has then bagged an order from a prestigious client in Kuwait. This is for the supply of critical components for hydrocracker reactors and high-pressure heat exchangers.

On the domestic front, Heavy Engineering has secured orders for three urea reactors - from Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation for India's longest urea reactor, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd, and Indorama India Private Ltd. These have taken the number of urea reactor orders that the business has received in recent years to 17 in a row, thus solidifying its dominance in the supply of critical equipment for the fertiliser sector.

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

