Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

JM Financial consolidated net profit rises 2.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 1.12% to Rs 1063.86 crore
Net profit of JM Financial rose 2.89% to Rs 170.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 165.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.12% to Rs 1063.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1052.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1063.861052.03 1 OPM %57.8056.45 -PBDT261.49242.47 8 PBT245.25230.44 6 NP170.70165.90 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India exports $122.7 mn worth non-basmati white rice during Apr-May

Vinod Kambli struggles to walk, fans express concerns over his health

LIVE: SC says IMA president has to publish apology in prominent newspapers using his own money

Amid GCC boom, Big Four in India are boosting hiring of 'tech architects'

Bharti Airtel's 5G user base rose to 90 million at Q1-end: MD Gopal Vittal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon