Starlite Global Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 400.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.24% to Rs 2.56 croreNet profit of Starlite Global Enterprises (India) rose 400.00% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 19.24% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.563.17 -19 OPM %40.2338.80 -PBDT2.181.27 72 PBT1.490.49 204 NP1.150.23 400
