Madhusudan Industries standalone net profit rises 39.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.33% to Rs 0.31 croreNet profit of Madhusudan Industries rose 39.55% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.33% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.310.30 3 OPM %29.0326.67 -PBDT4.122.97 39 PBT4.102.94 39 NP3.072.20 40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content