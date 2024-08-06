Madhusudan Industries standalone net profit rises 39.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.33% to Rs 0.31 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Madhusudan Industries rose 39.55% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.33% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.310.3029.0326.674.122.974.102.943.072.20