Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt standalone net profit rises 485.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt standalone net profit rises 485.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 16.79% to Rs 17.11 crore

Net profit of Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt rose 485.11% to Rs 16.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.79% to Rs 17.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales17.1114.65 17 OPM %79.2582.18 -PBDT28.049.71 189 PBT22.113.78 485 NP16.502.82 485

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

