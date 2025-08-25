360 One Portfolio Managers standalone net profit declines 13.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.97% to Rs 158.60 croreNet profit of 360 One Portfolio Managers declined 13.22% to Rs 87.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 101.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.97% to Rs 158.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 195.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales158.60195.73 -19 OPM %86.4890.94 -PBDT94.42126.18 -25 PBT94.05125.90 -25 NP87.97101.37 -13
