Josts Engineering JV wins contract from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam

Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Josts Engineering Company in joint venture with Kay Cee Energy & Infra has received Letter of Award (LOA) from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam for Construction work of 35 Nos. 33 KV RDSS Bays along with 8 Nos. with 33 KV Bus Extension at various Grid Sub Stations (GSS) under three Transmission & Construction (T & C) circles on Turnkey basis under the subject BN 9018002435.

The total Contract value is Rs. 16 crore (approx.) (inclusive of GST and all taxes).

The Contract will be executed in an equal 50:50 JV between Josts Engineering Company and Kay Cee Energy & Infra.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

