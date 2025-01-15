Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Energy gains as arm synchronises 350-MW unit at Utkal thermal power plant

JSW Energy gains as arm synchronises 350-MW unit at Utkal thermal power plant

Image

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

JSW Energy added 2.26% to Rs 560.85 after its wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Energy (Utkal), successfully synchronised unit-2 (350 MW) of the Utkal thermal power plant (formerly known as Ind-Barath) located at Jharsuguda, Odisha.

The company has fully revived and synchronized the entire 700 MW (2x350 MW) capacity at the Utkal Thermal Power Plant, following its acquisition under NCLT proceedings in December 2022, achieving this in approximately 24 months.

The Utkal Thermal Power Plant, which runs on domestic coal, is not currently tied to a long-term power purchase agreement. Its commissioning comes at a crucial time of high demand growth, contributing to the nation's increasing base load demand and enhancing energy security. This development will also help JSW Energy diversify its fuel mix, geographical reach, and off-take arrangements.

 

The companys locked-in thermal capacity stands at 7,458 MW and with the commissioning of Unit-2 (350 MW) the operating thermal capacity will increase to 3,858 MW. The companys total locked-in generation capacity stands at 28.2 GW. This positions JSW Energy to achieve its target of 20 GW significantly before 2030 and is committed to a net zero target by 2050, it added.

JSW Energy is primarily engaged in the business of generation of power, with principal places located at Vijayanagar (Karnataka), Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh), and Salboni (West Bengal).

The companys consolidated net profit marginally increased to Rs 853.25 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 850.16 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Net sales marginally declined to Rs 3,237.66 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 3,259.42 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Congress inaugurates new headquarters, Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi

Congress inaugurates new headquarters, Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA nod for Brexpiprazole tablets

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA nod for Brexpiprazole tablets

KPI Green gains as arm gets LoAs for 62-MW solar power projects

KPI Green gains as arm gets LoAs for 62-MW solar power projects

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon