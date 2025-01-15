Business Standard

KPI Green gains as arm gets LoAs for 62-MW solar power projects

KPI Green gains as arm gets LoAs for 62-MW solar power projects

Image

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

KPI Green Energy added 1.19% to Rs 424.15 after its subsidiary, Sun Drops Energia, received letters of award (LoAs) for developing 62.20 MW solar projects under the captive power producer (CPP) segment.

The projects are tentatively scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2025-26, in various tranches as per the terms of the orders.

KPI Green Energy develops and maintains grid-connected solar power projects and sells power units generated from the company's solar plants.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 101.2% to Rs 69.93 crore on a 67.2% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 359.68 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

